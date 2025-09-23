Supreme Court Docket: High-Profile Cases to Watch in Upcoming Term

The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming term, commencing in October, promises a series of pivotal decisions. The docket includes high-stakes cases covering tariffs, campaign finance, transgender sports participation, gay 'conversion therapy,' and capital punishment. Notably, the Court will examine President Donald Trump's global tariffs, as the Justice Department challenges a ruling that Trump exceeded his authority.

Other critical cases focus on civil rights and presidential powers, including Idaho and West Virginia's appeal to uphold bans on transgender athletes in female sports teams and President Trump's authority over the firing of a Federal Trade Commission member. The Court will also hear appeals questioning the integrity of state laws banning 'conversion therapy' and extending protections to religious practices in a Rastafarian inmate's lawsuit in Louisiana.

The term's agenda highlights contentious topics, from freedoms of speech and religion to race and electoral issues. The Supreme Court's handling of cases like crisis pregnancy centers, Louisiana electoral districts, and intellectual disability claims in death penalty cases will further shape ongoing national debates.

