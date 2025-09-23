Left Menu

Tribunal Awards Rs 39.13 Lakh in Fatal Road Accident Case

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 39.13 lakh to the family of 23-year-old Hitesh, who was killed by a negligently driven truck. The tribunal found no need for further inquiry, directing the insurer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, to compensate the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:43 IST
  • India

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted Rs 39.13 lakh to the family of Hitesh, a 23-year-old who tragically died in a road accident in 2024. The accident occurred after a negligently driven truck collided with him while he was on his two-wheeler on March 16, 2024.

Presiding officer Charu Gupta, in her September 16 order, noted the absence of any specific defence from the truck driver or the insurance company. She stated that the investigation had produced all necessary evidence, deeming the case suitable for compensation without further inquiry or issue framing.

The tribunal concluded that the truck was driven recklessly, ordering Universal Sompo General Insurance Co Ltd, the insurer of the truck, to pay the compensation amount to the victim's family.

