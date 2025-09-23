SAPS Welcomes Double Life Sentence for Hitman in Richmond Political Murder

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the double life sentence handed down by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to convicted hitman Sabelo Phewa, describing the ruling as another milestone in the fight against politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Murder of a Municipal Manager

Phewa was found guilty of murdering Sibusiso Sithole, the then Municipal Manager of Richmond Local Municipality, in 2017. Sithole was gunned down at the Richmond licensing office while on his way to attend a council meeting where he was due to present findings on fraud and corruption linked to tenders and kickbacks.

His assassination sent shockwaves through the province, where political violence and targeted killings have plagued local governance structures for years.

SAPS Political Killings Task Team Steps In

The case was handed to the SAPS Political Killings Task Team in 2018. Their investigation led to Phewa’s arrest, during which a firearm was seized from his possession. Forensic testing later revealed that the weapon was linked to multiple other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo.

According to police, Ngcobo’s wife had ordered his killing but later turned state witness. She was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison for her role in the crime.

Sentencing Breakdown

On conclusion of the trial, Phewa received the following sentences:

Life imprisonment for the murder of Sibusiso Sithole.

Life imprisonment for the murder of Amos Ngcobo.

Five years for attempted murder of police officers during his arrest.

Fifteen years for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

National Commissioner Commends Investigators

General Masemola commended the task team for their persistence and professionalism in linking the murders and securing a heavy conviction.

“Well done to the SAPS Political Killings Task Team for cracking this case and ensuring a lengthy conviction for the hitman. Through this case, we were able to link and solve other cases such as the murder of Amos Ngcobo,” he said.

Masemola added that the task team’s efforts have so far resulted in more than 30 life sentences for hitmen and those who commissioned killings.

“May the team continue to provide answers and closure to other families,” he said.

Political Killings Under the Spotlight

KwaZulu-Natal has long been regarded as South Africa’s epicentre of political killings, with municipal officials, councillors, and whistleblowers often targeted in violent attacks. The establishment of the Political Killings Task Team has been a critical step in curbing the scourge, combining the expertise of SAPS detectives, crime intelligence, and prosecuting authorities.

Observers note that convictions such as Phewa’s represent not only justice for the victims’ families but also a deterrent to criminal networks who profit from contract killings linked to corruption and factional disputes.

A Step Forward in Justice

While challenges remain in addressing political violence, the successful prosecution of Phewa highlights growing cooperation between law enforcement and the justice system. For communities in Richmond and beyond, the ruling is a reminder that perpetrators of such crimes can and will be brought to justice.