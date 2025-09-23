SA Calls for Global Cooperation to Build a Sustainable and Just Ocean Economy

South Africa has urged world leaders to place cooperation and inclusivity at the heart of building a sustainable ocean economy, warning that the future of global trade, energy security, food systems, and livelihoods will be determined by how nations manage and protect the oceans today.

The message was delivered by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, at the High-Level Ocean of the Future meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday.

Ocean Economy at the Centre of Global Sustainability

George emphasised that as South Africa takes up the G20 Presidency in 2025 under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, the country will champion an ocean economy that is environmentally sustainable, socially just, inclusive, and resilient.

“Ecological gains must be pursued alongside reducing inequality and exclusion. Fisheries, aquaculture, and tourism must evolve equitably—supporting small-scale fishers and coastal communities, creating jobs in eco-tourism and aquaculture, and protecting marine biodiversity,” he said.

Marine Spatial Planning and Ocean Governance

The Minister identified Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) as a crucial tool to balance competing ocean uses, including trade, fishing, energy exploration, and conservation.

South Africa’s current ocean priorities include:

Tackling illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing .

Expanding marine protected areas (MPAs) .

Promoting sustainable aquaculture .

Unlocking opportunities in marine transport, offshore resources, and eco-tourism.

George said sustainability must underpin all ocean-based economic activities, particularly as nations expand into areas such as offshore energy and maritime trade.

Securing Shipping Routes and Combating Maritime Crime

George highlighted the ocean’s role in global trade and energy security, pointing to South Africa’s efforts to safeguard international shipping routes in the Western Indian Ocean.

As Chair of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment, South Africa is advancing regional cooperation against maritime threats such as:

Piracy and armed robbery at sea.

Illegal dumping of hazardous waste.

IUU fishing.

Human trafficking and maritime terrorism.

Cyber threats targeting maritime infrastructure.

Signed by 17 States in the North-Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden, the Djibouti framework is one of the most significant regional agreements on maritime security and cooperation.

Domestic Commitments: Green Ports and Low-Carbon Shipping

At home, South Africa is focusing on modernising and greening its ports, improving logistics efficiency, and advancing low-carbon shipping practices.

George said these efforts align with the Africa Blue Economy Strategy, which positions the maritime sector as a driver of economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“Secure and sustainable maritime transport is the backbone of trade security and a shared responsibility of governments and business,” he added.

Climate Change Adaptation on the Coastline

The Minister also outlined the country’s Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan, which integrates resilience, sustainability, and equity into national planning. The plan emphasizes:

Precautionary, science-based, and technology-driven adaptation .

Improved access to marine resources for vulnerable communities.

Early warning systems and resilient coastal infrastructure.

Protection of ecosystems to serve as natural climate buffers.

The plan also aligns with the UN Global Compact Principles 7–9, as well as South Africa’s G20 agenda, linking domestic priorities with international commitments.

Call for Scaled-Up Climate Finance and Technology Transfer

George urged world leaders to accelerate climate finance, technology transfer, and policy coordination, noting that developing countries and coastal municipalities often lack the resources to respond effectively to climate risks.

“Predictable finance is essential so that municipalities and communities can access the resources they need to strengthen early warning, invest in resilient infrastructure, and protect ecosystems,” he stressed.

He added that the UN Global Compact plays a pivotal role by embedding its Ten Principles into business practices, ensuring that markets and technology serve people and the planet, not profit alone.

A Shared Ocean, A Shared Future

George closed his address by calling for renewed multilateralism around ocean governance.

“Let us move beyond rhetoric and put cooperation at the centre of our actions. The health of our oceans will determine the health of our people, the resilience of our economies, and the stability of our future,” he said.