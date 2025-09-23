West African Deportees Face Uncertain Future Amid Legal Challenges
Eleven West Africans deported from the U.S. to Ghana have been deported again, facing potential persecution. Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor's attempts to halt the deportations were unsuccessful. Ghana accepted the deportees amid Trump's policies but maintains it is not endorsing them. The future remains uncertain for these individuals.
Eleven West Africans, who were initially transferred from the United States to Ghana, have faced deportation once again despite concerns of potential torture and persecution. This development follows legal efforts by their lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to halt the deportations.
In a surprising turn of events, at least six of the deportees are now in Togo, while the whereabouts of the remaining five remain unknown. Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama previously stated that his government agreed to take in deported nationals under Trump's immigration crackdown, but denies endorsing the policy.
The legal battle ended when the lawsuit to prevent deportation was deemed moot after the deportation occurred over the weekend, according to Barker-Vormawor. Meanwhile, he suggests more deportees might have arrived in the country, although confirmation is pending.
