Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody Exiled: Uncovering Controversies and Investigations

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an externment order against activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, banishing him from the district for one year. The order, issued due to obstructions in an ongoing investigation, requires Thimarody to move to Raichur district while legal avenues are being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:24 IST
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an externment order against activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, prohibiting his presence in the district for one year.

The directive, ordered by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner, mandates Thimarody's relocation to Raichur, amidst a backdrop of legal deliberations and investigative challenges.

Authorities highlight the decision as part of efforts to bypass obstacles in the Special Investigating Team's probe, while investigations reveal a money trail linked to Thimarody's associates and the finding of weapons at his residence.

