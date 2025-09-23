Govt Approves ₹13,890 Cr Pulses & Oilseeds Procurement in UP, Gujarat

In a significant step to protect farmers’ interests and ensure remunerative prices, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has approved the procurement of major pulses and oilseeds in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat for the Kharif 2025–26 season. The decision, taken during a high-level virtual meeting on September 23, 2025, is expected to directly benefit lakhs of farmers with assured purchases worth ₹13,890.60 crore.

100% Procurement of Pulses in UP and Gujarat

The Centre has sanctioned 100% procurement of urad (black lentils) and tur (pigeon pea) in Uttar Pradesh, alongside moong (green gram), sesame, and groundnut. For Gujarat, approvals cover soybean, groundnut, moong, and urad. Shri Chouhan emphasised that the procurement process must be transparent, digital, and farmer-centric, ensuring that benefits reach cultivators without middlemen interference.

Uttar Pradesh approvals: Urad: 2,27,860 metric tonnes worth ₹1,777.30 crore Tur: 1,13,780 metric tonnes worth ₹910.24 crore Moong: 1,983 metric tonnes worth ₹17.38 crore Sesame: 30,410 metric tonnes worth ₹299.42 crore Groundnut: 99,438 metric tonnes worth ₹722.22 crore

Gujarat approvals: Urad: 47,780 metric tonnes worth ₹372.68 crore Soybean: 1,09,905 metric tonnes worth ₹585.57 crore Groundnut: 12,62,163 metric tonnes worth ₹9,167.08 crore Moong: 4,415 metric tonnes worth ₹38.71 crore



Technology-Driven Transparent Procurement

The meeting, chaired by Shri Chouhan, was attended by Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, Gujarat Agriculture Minister Shri Raghavji Patel, Union Agriculture Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, and senior officials from both the Centre and states.

Shri Chouhan directed the states to ensure that procurement is conducted through digital platforms with Aadhaar-based biometric or facial authentication. Around 350 POS machines in UP and 400 in Gujarat will be deployed at procurement centres. Pre-registration of farmers is being undertaken through NAFED and NCCF, with sales to take place only via e-Samriddhi and e-Samyukti portals. This ensures:

Genuine farmers benefit at MSP (Minimum Support Price) .

Direct transfer of payments to farmers’ bank accounts.

Prevention of irregularities and exclusion of middlemen.

Financial Impact and Farmer Welfare

With approved procurement worth nearly ₹14,000 crore, the initiative represents one of the largest central support packages for pulses and oilseeds this season. Shri Chouhan reiterated that the government is committed to protecting farmers from market volatility and guaranteeing fair prices.

He added that procurement quantities may be revised after the first advance estimates of Kharif 2025–26, ensuring flexibility to match actual production levels. This will maximise farmer participation and ensure that no eligible cultivator is left out.

Strengthening Rural Economy

The move is expected to:

Stabilise market prices for pulses and oilseeds.

Provide liquidity to farming households at a critical time.

Support crop diversification by encouraging oilseed production.

Strengthen the digital agriculture ecosystem with transparent procurement systems.

Shri Chouhan noted that these steps align with the government’s long-term vision of doubling farmers’ income and ensuring food and nutritional security. By integrating digital technology with procurement, the system guarantees timely payments, efficiency, and trust in government support measures.