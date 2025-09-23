Tensions Escalate at Jamia: PhD Scholar Faces Show Cause Notice

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has taken disciplinary action against a PhD scholar, issuing a show cause notice for alleged unlawful activities and inciting religious sentiments during a protest march on September 19. The university claims the scholar ignored repeated warnings regarding the repercussions of such actions on campus.

Accusations against the scholar include making a provocative political speech, distributing professionally designed posters, and allegedly posing a threat to university safety. The scholar refuted these claims, challenging the administration to provide evidence, and highlighted a lack of disruption to academic activities due to the protest.

The protest, organized by the All India Students' Association to mark 17 years since the Batla House encounter, involved heavy police presence. The scholar claimed no unlawful entry or traffic obstruction occurred, while the police reported the detention of activists, denying allegations of excessive force during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)