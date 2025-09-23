Left Menu

Tragedy at Birthday Bash: Haiti's Drone Strikes Under Scrutiny

A kamikaze drone attack in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, targeted a gang leader's birthday party, resulting in over a dozen deaths, including at least eight children. The attack, reportedly sanctioned by the government with support from a private security firm, raised legal and humanitarian concerns, as fatalities mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

A drone strike allegedly orchestrated by the Haitian government targeting a gang leader's birthday party in Port-au-Prince ended in tragedy, claiming over a dozen lives, including eight children. Local reports identified Albert Steevenson, known as Djouma, as the target of the attack.

Since March this year, Haiti has utilized kamikaze drones, with support from Vectus Global, to combat armed groups controlling the capital. However, growing legal issues and increased civilian casualties cast a shadow over these operations, as transparency from officials remains minimal.

The United Nations estimates significant casualties from drone operations this year. As talks progress on bolstering a U.N.-backed security force, the situation underscores mounting criticism of Haiti's current transitional government amidst ongoing violence and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

