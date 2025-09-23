Tragedy at Birthday Bash: Haiti's Drone Strikes Under Scrutiny

A drone strike allegedly orchestrated by the Haitian government targeting a gang leader's birthday party in Port-au-Prince ended in tragedy, claiming over a dozen lives, including eight children. Local reports identified Albert Steevenson, known as Djouma, as the target of the attack.

Since March this year, Haiti has utilized kamikaze drones, with support from Vectus Global, to combat armed groups controlling the capital. However, growing legal issues and increased civilian casualties cast a shadow over these operations, as transparency from officials remains minimal.

The United Nations estimates significant casualties from drone operations this year. As talks progress on bolstering a U.N.-backed security force, the situation underscores mounting criticism of Haiti's current transitional government amidst ongoing violence and instability.

