Trump Criticizes U.N. but Affirms Support Amid Challenges

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his criticism of the United Nations on Tuesday, addressing its failure to support U.S.-led peace endeavors, yet expressing full backing of the organization to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Trump, during his address to the 193-member General Assembly, reiterated his skepticism about multilateral institutions, particularly the U.N., due to perceived inefficiencies and misalignment with U.S. interests.

In an exchange with Guterres, Trump showed openness to potential collaboration, despite past disagreements. Guterres emphasized the U.N.'s role and constraints, urging for cooperation to reinforce peace processes.

