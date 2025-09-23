Greta Thunberg's Bold Voyage: Sailing for Gaza Peace

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday urged nations that recognize a Palestinian state to go beyond symbolic gestures and intensify pressure on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza. Speaking from a flotilla attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade, Thunberg highlighted the necessity for tangible measures alongside declarations.

As the Global Sumud Flotilla navigates treacherous waters with over 50 boats carrying humanitarian aid, Thunberg reiterated the plight of Gazans who endure daily bombings. She marked the difference in stakes, underscoring the flotilla's mission as one of solidarity and urgent need for international support.

Though stepping back from the flotilla's leadership due to strategy differences, Thunberg remains resolute in her advocacy for Gaza, emphasizing that her disengagement from the board does not alter her dedication to the cause nor diminish her call for international action.

