Left Menu

Greta Thunberg's Bold Voyage: Sailing for Gaza Peace

Greta Thunberg calls for real action to support the Palestinian cause, advocating pressure on Israel to end its Gaza offensive. She attempts to breach the naval blockade aboard a flotilla, facing challenges yet remaining steadfast. Despite stepping down from leadership, her commitment to Gaza remains unwavering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:36 IST
Greta Thunberg's Bold Voyage: Sailing for Gaza Peace
Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday urged nations that recognize a Palestinian state to go beyond symbolic gestures and intensify pressure on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza. Speaking from a flotilla attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade, Thunberg highlighted the necessity for tangible measures alongside declarations.

As the Global Sumud Flotilla navigates treacherous waters with over 50 boats carrying humanitarian aid, Thunberg reiterated the plight of Gazans who endure daily bombings. She marked the difference in stakes, underscoring the flotilla's mission as one of solidarity and urgent need for international support.

Though stepping back from the flotilla's leadership due to strategy differences, Thunberg remains resolute in her advocacy for Gaza, emphasizing that her disengagement from the board does not alter her dedication to the cause nor diminish her call for international action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom
2
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
3
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025