Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Mother's Quest for Truth in Daughter's Mysterious School Death

Tripta Sharma seeks clarity on her 10-year-old daughter Tanishka's death after she collapsed during a school celebration. Tanishka was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police are investigating the situation, having preserved viscera to determine the cause of death. Sharma demands transparency and truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:37 IST
Tragic Mystery: Mother's Quest for Truth in Daughter's Mysterious School Death
student
  • Country:
  • India

Tripta Sharma is grappling with the unexplained death of her 10-year-old daughter, Tanishka, during a school celebration. The tragedy occurred at Presidium School, leaving Sharma desperate for answers about her child's final moments.

Sharma recounted receiving a call from the school about her daughter's collapse and subsequent transit to a hospital. Upon arrival, she was informed that Tanishka was already deceased, a revelation that shattered the mother's world.

Authorities have launched an investigation, preserving the child's viscera to ascertain the cause of death. Sharma continues to demand transparency, asserting her right to know what transpired during those critical moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom
2
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
3
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025