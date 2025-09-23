Tragic Mystery: Mother's Quest for Truth in Daughter's Mysterious School Death

Tripta Sharma is grappling with the unexplained death of her 10-year-old daughter, Tanishka, during a school celebration. The tragedy occurred at Presidium School, leaving Sharma desperate for answers about her child's final moments.

Sharma recounted receiving a call from the school about her daughter's collapse and subsequent transit to a hospital. Upon arrival, she was informed that Tanishka was already deceased, a revelation that shattered the mother's world.

Authorities have launched an investigation, preserving the child's viscera to ascertain the cause of death. Sharma continues to demand transparency, asserting her right to know what transpired during those critical moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)