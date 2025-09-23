Governor Kataria Briefs PM Modi on Post-Flood Efforts and Development Plans
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met with PM Modi to discuss flood relief and long-term development plans. They covered border security, educational reforms, economic proposals, and the drive to make Chandigarh a sports and economic hub. The meeting outlined a comprehensive development roadmap for Punjab and Chandigarh.
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss post-flood progress and development in Punjab and Chandigarh. Kataria detailed relief efforts, involving government and voluntary organizations, to revive public infrastructure and manage disease control in flooded regions.
Security concerns along the Pakistan border were also discussed, with Kataria urging Central support for industries in sensitive areas to boost youth employment. He emphasized the installation of advanced security technology for enhanced border vigilance.
Additionally, the meeting addressed educational reforms and the implementation of a new education policy. Discussions included ideas for economic initiatives such as establishing a 'gift city' and strengthening Chandigarh's status as a sports hub with new policies to promote talent and hosting capabilities.
