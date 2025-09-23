Busted: Inside Job Behind Metro Tower Theft

A surprising theft unfolded at the Dhaula Kuan metro station, where a microwave link device was taken from a mobile tower. Authorities quickly identified the culprit – a maintenance staffer, Rakesh Kumar, entrusted with the tower's upkeep since 2024.

Kumar, who possessed the keys, was caught after police scrutinized CCTV footage showing him accessing the tower on September 17. Though Kumar attempted to mislead officers by claiming he had reported the theft, further investigation revealed his deception.

Officials from the Noida-based private firm that manages the tower became suspicious during a routine check on September 18. They reported the missing device, leading to Kumar's eventual arrest and confession. An FIR has been filed, and the stolen equipment was recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)