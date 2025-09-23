Left Menu

Busted: Inside Job Behind Metro Tower Theft

A microwave link device was stolen from a mobile tower at Dhaula Kuan metro station. Police discovered that a staff member responsible for the tower's maintenance, Rakesh Kumar, was the culprit. CCTV footage and a fake PCR call led to his arrest. An FIR has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:47 IST
Busted: Inside Job Behind Metro Tower Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A surprising theft unfolded at the Dhaula Kuan metro station, where a microwave link device was taken from a mobile tower. Authorities quickly identified the culprit – a maintenance staffer, Rakesh Kumar, entrusted with the tower's upkeep since 2024.

Kumar, who possessed the keys, was caught after police scrutinized CCTV footage showing him accessing the tower on September 17. Though Kumar attempted to mislead officers by claiming he had reported the theft, further investigation revealed his deception.

Officials from the Noida-based private firm that manages the tower became suspicious during a routine check on September 18. They reported the missing device, leading to Kumar's eventual arrest and confession. An FIR has been filed, and the stolen equipment was recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

