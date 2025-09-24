Trump Changes Stance on Ukraine: Advocates Full Territory Restoration

Former U.S. President Donald Trump altered his position on the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, asserting on Tuesday that Ukraine is capable of reclaiming all territories occupied by Russia since the invasion. His comments, made shortly after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the U.N. General Assembly, refrained from specifying implications for U.S. policy.

Previously advocating for concessions from both Kyiv and Moscow, Trump now hints at NATO-backed territorial restoration. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has been pressing for increased U.S. support, while many Ukrainians question Trump's past actions, especially his warmer approach towards Vladimir Putin at a recent Alaska summit.

Despite Trump's criticism of Russia's prolonged military campaign, he showed reluctance towards imposing stricter sanctions. His latest social media post demands bolder moves against Russia's economic frailty while emphasizing continued military support for allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)