Left Menu

Trump Changes Stance on Ukraine: Advocates Full Territory Restoration

Donald Trump shifted his stance on Ukraine, suggesting the country could reclaim all territories seized by Russia. Meeting with President Zelenskiy, he indicated support but did not outline changes to U.S. policy. Trump's past Russia-friendly actions and calls for stronger sanctions remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 01:33 IST
Trump Changes Stance on Ukraine: Advocates Full Territory Restoration
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump altered his position on the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, asserting on Tuesday that Ukraine is capable of reclaiming all territories occupied by Russia since the invasion. His comments, made shortly after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the U.N. General Assembly, refrained from specifying implications for U.S. policy.

Previously advocating for concessions from both Kyiv and Moscow, Trump now hints at NATO-backed territorial restoration. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has been pressing for increased U.S. support, while many Ukrainians question Trump's past actions, especially his warmer approach towards Vladimir Putin at a recent Alaska summit.

Despite Trump's criticism of Russia's prolonged military campaign, he showed reluctance towards imposing stricter sanctions. His latest social media post demands bolder moves against Russia's economic frailty while emphasizing continued military support for allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
2
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
3
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025