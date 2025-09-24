Left Menu

EU Urges Iran for Diplomatic Progress as Sanctions Loom

The European Union's foreign policy chief warns Iran to take action as deadlines for preventing UN sanctions approach. Diplomacy remains hopeful, but real measures from Iran are necessary, according to Kaja Kallas after meeting with Iran’s foreign minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 01:46 IST
EU Urges Iran for Diplomatic Progress as Sanctions Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's foreign policy chief cautioned Iran on Tuesday that concrete steps are crucial to avoid the reimposition of United Nations sanctions. Time is slipping away, making immediate action imperative for effective diplomacy.

Kaja Kallas, following a meeting earlier in the day with the Iranian foreign minister alongside fellow European diplomats, emphasized the urgency of the matter. "Diplomacy has a chance," she stated.

However, Kallas added, "The deadlines are running, and let's see." She stressed that tangible progress from Iran is essential for diplomatic routes to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
2
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
3
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025