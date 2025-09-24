EU Urges Iran for Diplomatic Progress as Sanctions Loom
The European Union's foreign policy chief warns Iran to take action as deadlines for preventing UN sanctions approach. Diplomacy remains hopeful, but real measures from Iran are necessary, according to Kaja Kallas after meeting with Iran’s foreign minister.
The European Union's foreign policy chief cautioned Iran on Tuesday that concrete steps are crucial to avoid the reimposition of United Nations sanctions. Time is slipping away, making immediate action imperative for effective diplomacy.
Kaja Kallas, following a meeting earlier in the day with the Iranian foreign minister alongside fellow European diplomats, emphasized the urgency of the matter. "Diplomacy has a chance," she stated.
However, Kallas added, "The deadlines are running, and let's see." She stressed that tangible progress from Iran is essential for diplomatic routes to succeed.
