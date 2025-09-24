Left Menu

Infamous Gangster Royal Singh Captured in Mumbai

Royal Singh, a notorious gangster involved in multiple criminal cases including murder and narcotics smuggling, was arrested in central Mumbai. Singh has been on the run since a case under the Arms Act was filed against him in Jammu. A Jammu police team is en route to take him into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:01 IST
A notorious gangster, Royal Singh, who was wanted in various cases in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested from Worli in central Mumbai, officials announced on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information from the Jammu Kashmir Police, Singh was apprehended early Tuesday morning. According to officials, Singh, an accused in numerous murder, extortion, and narcotics smuggling cases, had been hiding in Mumbai for a few days. A team from the Jammu police has been dispatched to Mumbai to take Singh into custody, a Mumbai Police official reported.

Singh was absconding from Jammu following a case filed against him under the Arms Act. His involvement in the murder of gangster Rajesh Dogra brought him to the spotlight, leading to another case against him at Mohali. Singh was also linked to the 2009 murder of former MLC Amandeep Singh's son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

