Notorious Gangster Royal Singh Arrested in Mumbai

Royal Singh, a notorious gangster sought in several criminal cases across Jammu and Kashmir, has been apprehended in Mumbai's Worli area, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The arrest came following a tip-off from the Jammu Kashmir Police, leading to Royal Singh's capture on Tuesday morning. Mumbai Police officials disclosed that Singh faces multiple charges, including murder, extortion, and narcotics smuggling, and had been evading arrest by hiding in Mumbai.

Police from Jammu have been dispatched to Mumbai to assume custody of Royal Singh, who had been on the run since being charged under the Arms Act. His name was linked to the murder of gangster Rajesh Dogra, resulting in further charges in Mohali. Additionally, Singh was implicated in the 2009 murder of former MLC Amandeep Singh's son.

(With inputs from agencies.)