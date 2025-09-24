Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has disbanded a longstanding advisory committee on women in the military. He claims it pushed a 'divisive feminist agenda.' Critics argue the move undermines efforts toward gender equality. Hegseth's actions echo his stance against diversity and inclusion measures in defense policies.

24-09-2025
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took decisive action on Tuesday by disbanding a committee focused on women's issues in the military, blaming it for pursuing what he described as a 'divisive feminist agenda.'

The Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, established in 1951, had advised on the recruitment and well-being of military women. It boasted a significant impact, with a majority of its recommendations adopted by the Pentagon.

Hegseth's decision is part of broader efforts to dismantle diversity and inclusion initiatives within the defense sector, drawing backlash from various quarters including media outlets concerned about freedom of speech after recent Pentagon media restrictions.

