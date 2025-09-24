Leaders Unite to Cease Gaza Conflict

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from various Muslim countries sought to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza through a permanent ceasefire, according to the Emirati state news agency, WAM, on Wednesday.

Releasing hostages and addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza were listed as key priorities during the discussions. This crucial dialogue took place against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Participating leaders hailed from nations including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan, highlighting the global importance of achieving peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)