Left Menu

Leaders Unite to Cease Gaza Conflict

A meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Muslim country leaders aimed to end the Gaza war and establish a permanent ceasefire. Discussions prioritized releasing hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis. The meeting was held during the UN General Assembly with leaders from several nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:06 IST
Leaders Unite to Cease Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from various Muslim countries sought to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza through a permanent ceasefire, according to the Emirati state news agency, WAM, on Wednesday.

Releasing hostages and addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza were listed as key priorities during the discussions. This crucial dialogue took place against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Participating leaders hailed from nations including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan, highlighting the global importance of achieving peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025