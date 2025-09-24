Left Menu

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Talks USMCA and Future Trade Prospects

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed ongoing trade talks with the U.S. regarding the USMCA. While Canada currently benefits from tariff exemptions, Carney aims for a stronger agreement. Talks have stalled, but a scheduled review next year offers hope of improved economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:33 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Talks USMCA and Future Trade Prospects
Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed media on Tuesday, stating that trade talks with the United States continue as countries prepare for a review of the USMCA. This agreement, encompassing Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, offers Canada tariffs exemption on compliant goods.

At a press conference in New York following the United Nations General Assembly session, Carney emphasized that while President Trump and he agree on seeking improvements, negotiations remain ongoing. Talks are focused on removing U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entirely.

The USMCA, replacing NAFTA in 2020, requires a six-year review. Last week, the three member nations initiated public consultations in preparation. Carney expressed confidence, noting talks start from a position of strength and would conclude once a favorable deal is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

