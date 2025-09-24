Anna Breman: Breaking Barriers as New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

In a historic move, Anna Breman will become New Zealand's first female central bank governor, the Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on Wednesday. Breman, now the First Deputy Governor at Sweden's Riksbank, assumes her role at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on December 1.

Willis highlighted Breman's exceptional technical skills and leadership prowess, as identified in a global search involving 300 potential candidates. The RBNZ board nominated her after an intense selection process.

The appointment marks a significant gender milestone in New Zealand, which had previously not had a female central bank governor. Breman will replace Christian Hawkesby, completing a notable leadership transition at the RBNZ.