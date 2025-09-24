Left Menu

Anna Breman: Breaking Barriers as New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman has been appointed as New Zealand's new central bank governor, making history as the first woman to hold the position. Currently serving as the First Deputy Governor of Sweden's central bank, she brings a wealth of experience in monetary policy, financial stability, and international finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 06:54 IST
In a historic move, Anna Breman will become New Zealand's first female central bank governor, the Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on Wednesday. Breman, now the First Deputy Governor at Sweden's Riksbank, assumes her role at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on December 1.

Willis highlighted Breman's exceptional technical skills and leadership prowess, as identified in a global search involving 300 potential candidates. The RBNZ board nominated her after an intense selection process.

The appointment marks a significant gender milestone in New Zealand, which had previously not had a female central bank governor. Breman will replace Christian Hawkesby, completing a notable leadership transition at the RBNZ.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

