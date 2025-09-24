Anna Breman: Breaking Barriers as New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor
Anna Breman has been appointed as New Zealand's new central bank governor, making history as the first woman to hold the position. Currently serving as the First Deputy Governor of Sweden's central bank, she brings a wealth of experience in monetary policy, financial stability, and international finance.
In a historic move, Anna Breman will become New Zealand's first female central bank governor, the Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on Wednesday. Breman, now the First Deputy Governor at Sweden's Riksbank, assumes her role at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on December 1.
Willis highlighted Breman's exceptional technical skills and leadership prowess, as identified in a global search involving 300 potential candidates. The RBNZ board nominated her after an intense selection process.
The appointment marks a significant gender milestone in New Zealand, which had previously not had a female central bank governor. Breman will replace Christian Hawkesby, completing a notable leadership transition at the RBNZ.
ALSO READ
Dollar Struggles Amid Fed's Monetary Policy Reactions
Monetary Policy Debate Heats Up: Fed Governor's Rate-Cut Views Spark Controversy
Historic Appointment at RBNZ: Breaking Barriers in Finance
China's Monetary Policy Shifts Focus to Domestic Challenges
U.S. Monetary Policy and Immigration Impact Asian Markets