Left Menu

Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI Lawyer Recruitment Criteria

The Delhi High Court nullified an NHAI notification that based lawyer recruitment on CLAT-PG scores. The bench ruled this criterion as arbitrary, emphasizing that CLAT-PG assesses academic merit, not suitability for public employment. The decision brings relief to many candidates, questioning the rationale of using academic scores for professional roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:29 IST
Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI Lawyer Recruitment Criteria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has overturned the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) notification that used Common Law Admission Test - Post Graduate (CLAT-PG) scores as a basis for recruiting lawyers. This decision comes after a challenge by lawyer Shannu Bahgel, who contended the criteria lacked rationale for public employment.

This ruling, delivered by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, highlights the court's stance on the unsuitability of using academic tests designed for assessing educational merit for employment recruitment processes. The bench emphasized that the purpose of CLAT-PG is to determine eligibility for master's programs, not public service roles.

The August 11 NHAI notification faced criticism for its selective approach, which ignored other qualified law graduates and practitioners. The ruling underscores the need for more rational and inclusive hiring practices in public sectors, stressing that academic achievements should not be the solitary benchmark for professional engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
2
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
3
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
4
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025