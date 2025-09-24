Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI Lawyer Recruitment Criteria

The Delhi High Court has overturned the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) notification that used Common Law Admission Test - Post Graduate (CLAT-PG) scores as a basis for recruiting lawyers. This decision comes after a challenge by lawyer Shannu Bahgel, who contended the criteria lacked rationale for public employment.

This ruling, delivered by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, highlights the court's stance on the unsuitability of using academic tests designed for assessing educational merit for employment recruitment processes. The bench emphasized that the purpose of CLAT-PG is to determine eligibility for master's programs, not public service roles.

The August 11 NHAI notification faced criticism for its selective approach, which ignored other qualified law graduates and practitioners. The ruling underscores the need for more rational and inclusive hiring practices in public sectors, stressing that academic achievements should not be the solitary benchmark for professional engagements.

