UN Report Exposes Systematic Torture of Ukrainian Civilians in Russian Custody

A new United Nations Human Rights report has laid bare the severe mistreatment of Ukrainian civilians detained by Russian authorities in occupied territories since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The findings detail widespread and systematic torture, ill-treatment, and sexual violence, raising grave concerns about violations of international humanitarian law and potential crimes against humanity.

Testimonies of Abuse

Since June 2023, the UN Human Rights Office has interviewed 215 released Ukrainian civilian detainees, who provided consistent and harrowing accounts of their treatment in captivity. Survivors described:

Severe beatings and electric shocks as forms of punishment and interrogation.

Mock executions and prolonged stress positions , designed to instill constant fear.

Threats of violence against detainees and their families.

Instances of sexual violence , adding to the trauma of detention.

Harsh conditions, including food shortages, lack of medical care, and overcrowding.

The report notes that such practices were not isolated incidents, but part of a systematic pattern across Russian-controlled areas.

Arbitrary Detentions and Legal Violations

The UN found that Russia has applied its own criminal law in occupied Ukrainian territories, disregarding its obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL) to respect the pre-existing laws of occupied areas unless absolutely prevented.

This legal overreach has fueled:

Mass arbitrary detentions , often with vague or shifting charges.

Enforced disappearances , leaving families without information on their loved ones.

Widespread fear and oppression, silencing civilians in occupied regions.

By May 2025, Ukrainian officials reported that around 1,800 civilians remained in detention under Russian authority in occupied areas. However, the UN believes the true number is much higher due to the lack of transparency and widespread enforced disappearances.

Humanitarian Consequences

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stressed the devastating impact of these abuses:

“People have been arbitrarily picked off the streets in occupied territory, charged under shifting legal bases and held for days, weeks, months and even years, often with limited contact with their families. Our report lays bare the human rights violations inflicted on civilian detainees.”

Türk emphasized that the rights and dignity of detainees must be prioritized in any future peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian Detentions Under Scrutiny

The report also examined Ukraine’s handling of detainees in territories under its control. As of July 2025:

2,258 individuals were being held in pre-trial and penal facilities.

Over 20,000 open cases were under investigation, primarily involving charges of treason, espionage, or collaboration with Russian forces.

Some prosecutions targeted civilians who engaged in compulsory activities under occupation, such as garbage collection, construction, or emergency services. Under international law, such actions cannot automatically constitute collaboration, raising concerns about due process.

While Ukrainian authorities have taken steps to improve detention conditions and strengthen safeguards, the UN continues to document cases of torture and ill-treatment, underscoring the need for accountability on both sides.

A Call for Accountability

The UN stressed that:

Civilians can only be detained under grounds lawful in international law .

They must be treated humanely at all times .

Detention should end as soon as the legal basis no longer exists.

With thousands of civilians still held by both sides, the report urged urgent reforms, transparency, and international oversight to prevent further abuses.