Russia Proposes VAT Hike Amid Defense Funding Needs

The Russian finance ministry announced a proposed increase in the value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22%, effective from 2026. This measure aims to balance the state's budget and cover military expenditures.

In a recent statement, the ministry also mentioned plans to raise taxes on gambling businesses, among other sectors.

The tax revisions are directed at ensuring defense and security funding, with the ministry asserting that the 2026 budget draft will remain balanced and sustainable under these new measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)