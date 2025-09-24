Left Menu

Russia Proposes VAT Hike Amid Defense Funding Needs

The Russian finance ministry plans to increase the VAT rate to 22% from 20% by 2026 to balance the budget and support military expenses. Additional tax increases, including those on gambling, are also proposed to finance defense and security. The draft budget is deemed sustainable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:40 IST
Russia Proposes VAT Hike Amid Defense Funding Needs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian finance ministry announced a proposed increase in the value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22%, effective from 2026. This measure aims to balance the state's budget and cover military expenditures.

In a recent statement, the ministry also mentioned plans to raise taxes on gambling businesses, among other sectors.

The tax revisions are directed at ensuring defense and security funding, with the ministry asserting that the 2026 budget draft will remain balanced and sustainable under these new measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
2
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India
3
Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste Policy

Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste P...

 India
4
Optus Slammed with $66 Million Fine for Predatory Sales Practices

Optus Slammed with $66 Million Fine for Predatory Sales Practices

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025