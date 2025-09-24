Actor Sonu Sood Faces ED Scrutiny in 1xBet Betting Scandal
Actor Sonu Sood appeared before the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the 1xBet betting app. The investigation involves multiple celebrities as the ED examines potential illegal activities associated with online betting platforms that allegedly duped users and evaded taxes.
Actor Sonu Sood appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case connected to the online betting app 1xBet, officials reported.
Sood, 52, arrived at the agency's central Delhi office around noon to face inquiries concerning the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The federal probe agency has previously questioned former cricketers and various celebrities as part of the broader investigation into the betting app's operations, aiming to uncover potential illegalities and tax evasions.
