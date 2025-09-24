Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Custody Details for Kashmiri Leader Amidst 24 Cases

The Supreme Court requested the National Investigation Agency to provide details regarding the custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, who faces a terror funding charge and is allegedly involved in 24 other criminal cases. The bench allowed four weeks for the NIA to file a counter affidavit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) disclose details concerning the custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, implicated in a terror funding case among numerous other charges.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, noted Shah's alleged involvement in approximately 24 criminal cases. This inquiry arose as Shah challenges a Delhi High Court ruling denying his bail in the terror funding case.

The top court has given the NIA four weeks to submit a counter affidavit, clarifying Shah's custodial status in these matters. Meanwhile, questions persist about the potential influence Shah might exert on witnesses amid ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

