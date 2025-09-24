Supreme Court Scrutinizes Custody Details for Kashmiri Leader Amidst 24 Cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) disclose details concerning the custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, implicated in a terror funding case among numerous other charges.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, noted Shah's alleged involvement in approximately 24 criminal cases. This inquiry arose as Shah challenges a Delhi High Court ruling denying his bail in the terror funding case.

The top court has given the NIA four weeks to submit a counter affidavit, clarifying Shah's custodial status in these matters. Meanwhile, questions persist about the potential influence Shah might exert on witnesses amid ongoing legal proceedings.

