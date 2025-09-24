Left Menu

U.S. Nears Trade Breakthrough with Southeast Asia Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. is poised to finalize trade agreements with Southeast Asian countries, addressing steep tariffs affecting the region. Ongoing discussions aim to align interests and bring balance to global trade, amidst concerns that tariffs could severely impact regional economies, particularly Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:00 IST
U.S. Nears Trade Breakthrough with Southeast Asia Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a promising development for Southeast Asian economies, the United States is on the verge of sealing trade agreements with countries in the region, announced U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Speaking at an ASEAN economic ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Greer assured that deals could be finalized within the next few months or even weeks.

The discussions come as U.S. tariffs, set between 19% and 40%, pose significant challenges for the export-driven ASEAN bloc. While Indonesia and Vietnam have already secured new trade agreements with reduced tariffs, the impact continues to loom large, with Vietnam risking an annual loss of $25 billion.

Greer emphasized a mutual interest in promoting reciprocity in global trade, but concerns remain over potential sectoral tariffs, particularly in the semiconductor industry. U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 100% tariff on semiconductors has further fueled anxieties, highlighting the urgency for cohesive regional strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

 India
2
New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

 India
3
Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

 Greece
4
China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025