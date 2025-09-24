Controversy Erupts Over Eviction of Street Vendors in Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is under fire for its recent eviction of 2,850 street vendors, with the Human Rights Forum slamming the action as a clear violation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The act was designed to protect vendors' rights and livelihood, but GVMC reportedly bypassed required processes, neglecting essential surveys and consultations.

According to the Human Rights Forum, the GVMC's move directly undermines constitutional rights, treating street vendors as a nuisance rather than acknowledging their role in the informal economy. The corporation's actions contrast sharply with its lenient treatment of larger commercial operations and corporate encroachments, sparking allegations of discrimination.

The Human Rights Forum demands justice for the affected vendors, urging for the return of confiscated goods and compensation for lost livelihoods. The group also calls for accountability from officials responsible for breaching legal protocols, asserting that the GVMC's approach reveals a broader governmental bias against vulnerable populations.

