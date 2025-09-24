Left Menu

Rights Group Condemns GVMC's Eviction of Street Vendors

The Human Rights Forum criticized GVMC for forcibly evicting 2,850 street vendors, alleging a breach of the Street Vendors Act, 2014. The Forum claims the action undermined the constitutional right to livelihood and demanded compensation and restitution, highlighting discrimination in GVMC's approach towards vendors versus large establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:51 IST
  • India

The Human Rights Forum on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to the reported forced eviction of 2,850 street vendors by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The Forum highlighted that these actions contradict the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, designed to protect vendors' rights.

An HRF release stated that GVMC's operation lacked necessary surveys, vending certifications, or engagements with Town Vending Committees, thereby violating the vendors' constitutional right to livelihood and favoring larger commercial entities.

