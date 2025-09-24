Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Advocates for Flood-Hit Farmers in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar urges the Maharashtra government to aid flood-stricken farmers in Dharashiv district with Rs 50,000 per hectare. He seeks loan waivers, 'wet drought' declaration, and emphasizes infrastructure repair. Rajenimbalkar cites Punjab's similar aid as a precedent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:38 IST
Shiv Sena MP Advocates for Flood-Hit Farmers in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's flood-affected farmers in Dharashiv district have found a vocal advocate in Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar.

Rajenimbalkar on Wednesday pressed for multiple aids including Rs 50,000 per hectare, loan waivers, and infrastructure rehabilitation to aid farmers devastated by recent floods. He insists the state recognize the crisis as a 'wet drought' and act accordingly.

In a nine-point memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he highlighted Punjab's precedent of flood aid and called for similar support from Maharashtra to ensure agricultural sustainability and infrastructure recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnerships

India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnersh...

 India
2
Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

 India
3
BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

 India
4
Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025