Shiv Sena MP Advocates for Flood-Hit Farmers in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar urges the Maharashtra government to aid flood-stricken farmers in Dharashiv district with Rs 50,000 per hectare. He seeks loan waivers, 'wet drought' declaration, and emphasizes infrastructure repair. Rajenimbalkar cites Punjab's similar aid as a precedent.
Maharashtra's flood-affected farmers in Dharashiv district have found a vocal advocate in Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar.
Rajenimbalkar on Wednesday pressed for multiple aids including Rs 50,000 per hectare, loan waivers, and infrastructure rehabilitation to aid farmers devastated by recent floods. He insists the state recognize the crisis as a 'wet drought' and act accordingly.
In a nine-point memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he highlighted Punjab's precedent of flood aid and called for similar support from Maharashtra to ensure agricultural sustainability and infrastructure recovery.
