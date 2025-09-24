Financial Watchdog Targets Suspicious Trades in Douglas Elliman Takeover Saga

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is currently investigating trading activities involving Douglas Elliman stock that preceded a failed takeover bid by Anywhere Real Estate. The inquiry, revealed for the first time through letters obtained by Reuters, seeks to determine who knew about the takeover offer before it became public in late May.

FINRA, which oversees U.S. market trading, requested detailed information from Douglas Elliman as part of a routine review. This includes communications, board minutes, and trading policies. The review has not yet led to any allegations of wrongdoing but scrutinizes a May 7 stock purchase by board director Patrick Bartels, who was permitted to buy $250,000 worth of shares.

Douglas Elliman, a luxury real estate brokerage, has been in the spotlight following this inquiry and other legal challenges. Anywhere's takeover discussions fizzled out in June, and recently, brokerage Compass announced a deal to acquire Anywhere in a transaction valued at $4.2 billion.

