Teen Sniper Nabbed in Dramatic Delhi Bike Chase

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended after allegedly firing at a police team during a dramatic motorcycle chase in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The confrontation occurred near TLM Hospital when officers noticed two men riding a motorcycle without a license plate. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects made a sharp U-turn, fleeing the scene. During the pursuit, the pillion rider allegedly opened fire at Head Constable Rohit, who narrowly avoided being hit.

The pursuit ended when the motorcycle lost balance and the suspects fell. One suspect escaped, but the juvenile, believed to have fired the shot, was subdued by police. A country-made pistol and stolen motorcycle were recovered. Police are investigating the juvenile's previous criminal involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)