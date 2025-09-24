Left Menu

China's Major Step in Global Trade: A New Era of Fairness?

China has decided to forgo Special and Differential Treatment benefits in WTO negotiations, a move hailed by the WTO as promoting a more balanced trading system. Despite this change, China maintains its status as a developing country, aiming to address the longstanding complaint by the United States.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, China announced the decision to relinquish trade benefits tied to its status as a developing country, a change applauded by the World Trade Organization (WTO). This step is seen as a contribution to a more equitable global trading system.

Although China will no longer seek Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) benefits in WTO negotiations, it will continue to identify as a developing nation. This decision addresses a long-held grievance by the United States, which insists that large economies should not benefit from SDT advantages.

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala remarked on the pivotal nature of this moment, highlighting China's commitment to equitable trade practices. The decision could also improve US-China relations, potentially easing tensions within the global trade arena.

