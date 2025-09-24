Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Explanation on Delayed Trial in 2016 Arson Case

The Supreme Court has questioned the delay in the trial of a 2016 arson case involving advocate Surendra Gadling and demanded an explanation from the Maharashtra government. Gadling has been incarcerated for over 6.7 years, accused of aiding Maoists in the Surjagarh iron ore mine incident.

Updated: 24-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:42 IST
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court raised concerns over the prolonged trial of a 2016 arson case involving Surendra Gadling, an advocate accused of aiding Maoists in Maharashtra. The court demanded an explanation from the state government regarding the delay in proceedings.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi questioned the prosecuting agency about the timeline for concluding the trial. The justices highlighted the issue of Gadling's extended incarceration, noting his 6.7 years in custody without a trial.

Gadling, who has contested a January 2023 High Court order denying him bail, faces accusations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and IPC. Allegations include providing Maoists with secret information about government activities and inciting locals against Surjagarh mine operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

