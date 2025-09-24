Crackdown on Unauthorised Ventures Near Shahi Jama Masjid

The Sambhal district administration enforced a closure on an unauthorised basement shop situated on Waqf Board property near the celebrated Shahi Jama Masjid, an official stated on Wednesday.

This enforcement is in response to a directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board aiming to dismantle the illegal infrastructure.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra revealed that while the Waqf Board had initially sanctioned 22 shops in the vicinity, Kausar and Afsar allegedly contravened orders by constructing a basement and initiating its use as a shop. The shop had been unlawfully in operation for an extended period.

On January 9, 2024, the Waqf Board ordered the immediate demolition of the unauthorised establishment by the district magistrate. During the execution of this order, neither of the implicated individuals were present, and the shop was secured and sealed.

According to the SDM, this intervention is crucial for safeguarding Waqf properties against encroachments.

