Court Upholds India's Content Moderation Mechanism Against Elon Musk's X

An Indian court has dismissed a legal challenge by Elon Musk's X against the new content moderation framework in India, posing a setback for the social media giant in a key market.

The challenge, initiated in March in the Karnataka High Court, contested the entire foundation of India's intensified internet censorship under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Senior judge Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled that the petition lacked merit, emphasizing the necessity of social media regulation.

Since 2023, the Indian government has strengthened its control over the internet by allowing more officials to issue takedown orders, which can now be submitted directly to tech companies through a dedicated government website launched in October.

