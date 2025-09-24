Drone Assault on Aid Flotilla Sparks International Tension
The Global Sumud Flotilla, attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, was attacked by drones in international waters near Greece. Italy dispatched a navy frigate for assistance. While all are safe, the incident has drawn condemnation and highlights ongoing tensions over Gaza's blockade.
An international aid flotilla aimed at delivering crucial assistance to Gaza reported an overnight attack by drones in international waters near Greece, prompting an Italian naval vessel's intervention. The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of 50 civilian boats, seeks to challenge Israel's naval blockade, involving activists such as Greta Thunberg.
Marikaiti Stasinou, a spokesperson for March to Gaza Greece, said 12 drones targeted the flotilla 30 nautical miles off Gavdos Island. Although no casualties occurred, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto condemned the incident, deploying the frigate Fasan for potential rescue missions. The flotilla faces criticism from Israel, who accuses it of ties with Hamas.
Following the attack, Italy has committed naval support, with concerns over its nationals onboard. Despite Israeli warnings of action unless aid is redirected through their ports, participants, including Benedetta Scuderi of the European Parliament, remain defiant. This month marks continued drone assaults on their vessels, suggesting persistent risks in their humanitarian mission.
