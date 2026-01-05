Left Menu

Venezuelan Crude's Covert Departure: Breaking the Blockade

A fleet of tankers carrying Venezuelan crude oil recently departed the country in a covert operation, evading U.S. sanctions. The move provides some relief to Venezuela's PDVSA, which has been struggling with large inventories due to the embargo. The interim government seeks revenue for stability.

Updated: 05-01-2026 15:32 IST
In a clandestine operation, several tankers filled with Venezuelan crude oil have navigated away from the country's shores, defying U.S. sanctions designed to choke Venezuela's oil exports. According to TankerTrackers.com, these vessels left under 'dark mode,' a method used to evade monitoring.

With oil exports as Venezuela's primary income source, the recent departures offer some reprieve to PDVSA, the state-run oil company, overwhelmed by accumulated inventory. The crude-laden ships exited near Margarita Island, brief pauses marking their secretive journey through Venezuela's waters.

A source told Reuters that Venezuelan authorities have recently authorized four supertankers to leave in defiance of the U.S. embargo. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's affirmation of the oil embargo, he hinted that Venezuelan oil would still be accessible to countries like China amidst a potential transition.

