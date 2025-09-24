H-1B Visa Fee Confusion: Separating Fact from Fiction
The announcement of a new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas caused confusion among professionals. However, the fee only applies to new petitions from September 2025. Current holders remain unaffected. Experts stress the importance of exploring alternative visa options to mitigate future uncertainties in the dynamic US immigration landscape.
The recent announcement of a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas has left many professionals in a state of confusion, unsure of how they might be affected. To clarify the situation, we consulted with immigration strategist Sahil Nyati and other experts in the field.
According to Nyati, the new fee applies solely to new H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025. Current H-1B holders remain unaffected, as do those with approved petitions or those renewing their status. This assurance is crucial in light of the initial concerns surrounding the announcement.
Additionally, Sahil Nyati advises current visa holders to exercise caution when traveling until further guidance is issued. In the face of ongoing changes, experts recommend exploring alternative visa options, such as O-1 visas and EB-1 green cards, to ensure more stable residency prospects in the US.