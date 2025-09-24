H-1B Visa Fee Confusion: Separating Fact from Fiction

The recent announcement of a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas has left many professionals in a state of confusion, unsure of how they might be affected. To clarify the situation, we consulted with immigration strategist Sahil Nyati and other experts in the field.

According to Nyati, the new fee applies solely to new H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025. Current H-1B holders remain unaffected, as do those with approved petitions or those renewing their status. This assurance is crucial in light of the initial concerns surrounding the announcement.

Additionally, Sahil Nyati advises current visa holders to exercise caution when traveling until further guidance is issued. In the face of ongoing changes, experts recommend exploring alternative visa options, such as O-1 visas and EB-1 green cards, to ensure more stable residency prospects in the US.