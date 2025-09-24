Cabinet Clears Doubling of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Rail Line in Bihar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the long-awaited doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya single railway line section in Bihar. The project, covering a stretch of 104 km across four districts, will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹2,192 crore, significantly boosting connectivity, trade, tourism, and regional development.

Expanding Rail Network in Bihar

The doubling of this critical section will expand the existing railway network of India by 104 km and is expected to bring multiple economic and social benefits to the state. The line passes through historically and culturally significant locations such as Rajgir (home to the Shanti Stupa), Nalanda, and Pawapuri, all of which attract pilgrims, scholars, and tourists from across India and abroad. Improved connectivity will enhance tourism prospects in these heritage-rich towns, further strengthening Bihar’s cultural economy.

Impact on Villages, Districts, and Aspirational Regions

The project will directly benefit around 1,434 villages and nearly 13.46 lakh people, touching two Aspirational Districts—Gaya and Nawada. Enhanced rail connectivity will improve access to markets, jobs, and public services, creating new avenues for employment and self-employment opportunities. This aligns with the vision of making people of the region “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) through inclusive and comprehensive development.

Boost to Freight and Industry

Beyond passenger traffic, the line holds major importance for freight operations. It serves as a crucial route for transporting coal, cement, clinker, fly ash, and other commodities. The doubling project will increase freight handling capacity, generating an additional traffic load of nearly 26 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

This capacity augmentation will lower logistics costs, reduce congestion, and streamline the supply chain for industries located in and beyond Bihar. The improved freight movement is expected to strengthen India’s industrial backbone and accelerate economic growth in eastern India.

Environmental and Energy Benefits

The railways, being one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly modes of transport, will help India achieve its climate goals. According to estimates, the doubling project will:

Save nearly 5 crore litres of oil imports annually

Reduce CO₂ emissions by 24 crore kilograms—equivalent to planting 1 crore trees

By shifting more freight from road to rail, the project also contributes to India’s commitment toward a greener, low-carbon economy.

Improving Mobility and Passenger Services

Once completed, the project will enhance the overall mobility and reliability of train services, reducing congestion and delays along one of the busiest sections of the Indian Railways. Increased line capacity will allow for better scheduling, faster services, and improved passenger convenience.

Alignment with PM-Gati Shakti Plan

The project is being developed under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which focuses on integrated infrastructure development, multi-modal connectivity, and logistic efficiency. Through stakeholder consultations and coordinated planning, the doubling of this line will ensure seamless movement of people, goods, and services across the region.

The doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya railway line is more than an infrastructure project—it is a strategic investment in Bihar’s future. By boosting freight movement, tourism, local employment, and environmental sustainability, the project reflects the government’s vision of building a New India with world-class transport infrastructure. It promises not only to accelerate Bihar’s growth trajectory but also to contribute to India’s broader economic and climate goals.