Mumbai's Mayoral Race: The Power Play Intensifies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the upcoming mayor of Mumbai will represent both Hindu and Marathi communities, aligning with the ruling alliance's objectives. The statement comes amid heightening political fervor surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for mid-January.

Fadnavis's remarks follow recent controversy sparked by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, who opposed a candidate from the Muslim community. This has led to rebuttals from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), intensifying the city's political narrative.

Addressing an interview on 'Mumbai Tak', Fadnavis clarified that comments from party colleague Kripashankar Singh about seeking a north Indian mayor pertained to Mira Bhayandar and were not representative of the party's stance. As the election approaches, political tensions are expected to rise further in the contest for leadership of India's wealthiest civic body.

(With inputs from agencies.)