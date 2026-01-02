Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Case: BJP Seeks CBI Probe Over High-Profile Political Connections

The BJP has called for a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case, citing high-profile links involving Congress figures and alleged international antiques smuggling. Former state president K Surendran raised concerns over meetings between key players in the case and Sonia Gandhi, suggesting political motives behind the theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case, highlighting possible high-profile political connections. They claim that key members of the opposition Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, have been linked to individuals implicated in the scandal.

Addressing a press conference, BJP's former state president K Surendran questioned the associations between Congress leaders and those involved in the case. He alleged that precious antiques and idols were smuggled from the Sabarimala temple, suggesting the involvement of state machinery and an international dimensions to the illicit trade.

The demand for a CBI probe grows as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case reportedly faces pressure, with changes in its lineup said to protect high-level individuals. Surendran insists that court intervention has been crucial in advancing the investigation, highlighting BJP's ongoing commitment to exposing the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

