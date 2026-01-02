Sabarimala Gold Case: BJP Seeks CBI Probe Over High-Profile Political Connections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case, highlighting possible high-profile political connections. They claim that key members of the opposition Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, have been linked to individuals implicated in the scandal.

Addressing a press conference, BJP's former state president K Surendran questioned the associations between Congress leaders and those involved in the case. He alleged that precious antiques and idols were smuggled from the Sabarimala temple, suggesting the involvement of state machinery and an international dimensions to the illicit trade.

The demand for a CBI probe grows as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case reportedly faces pressure, with changes in its lineup said to protect high-level individuals. Surendran insists that court intervention has been crucial in advancing the investigation, highlighting BJP's ongoing commitment to exposing the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)