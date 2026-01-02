Tension Erupts Over Suspected Cattle Thieves in Assam

In Assam's Dibrugarh district, tensions flared on Friday as locals attempted to obstruct police efforts to take custody of three men suspected of cattle theft.

The incident unfolded when police arrived at the scene to remove the men, whom villagers had detained following suspicions of being involved in local cattle thefts.

Despite tensions, police were able to extricate the men, who possessed valid credentials, after firing warning shots to disperse the crowd. The suspects were taken for further investigation.

