Left Menu

Tension Erupts Over Suspected Cattle Thieves in Assam

Tensions rose in Assam's Dibrugarh district when locals attempted to prevent police from taking custody of three men suspected of cattle theft. The police fired warning shots to defuse the situation. The men, who were found with proper credentials, were eventually taken for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:14 IST
Tension Erupts Over Suspected Cattle Thieves in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Dibrugarh district, tensions flared on Friday as locals attempted to obstruct police efforts to take custody of three men suspected of cattle theft.

The incident unfolded when police arrived at the scene to remove the men, whom villagers had detained following suspicions of being involved in local cattle thefts.

Despite tensions, police were able to extricate the men, who possessed valid credentials, after firing warning shots to disperse the crowd. The suspects were taken for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
2
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India
3
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
4
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026