China's Commerce Minister Advocates Diversification for U.S.-Based Chinese Firms

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Chinese firms in the United States, emphasizing the importance of diversification and compliance. The Commerce Ministry is dedicated to stabilizing China-U.S. economic ties while protecting Chinese businesses' rights and interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:46 IST
In a recent meeting held in New York, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao called on Chinese firms operating in the United States to prioritize diversification and compliance, according to a statement from the ministry.

As tensions simmer between the world's largest economies, Wang's emphasis was on stabilizing economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States.

The Commerce Ministry also pledged its commitment to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms during this uncertain period.

