China's Commerce Minister Advocates Diversification for U.S.-Based Chinese Firms

In a recent meeting held in New York, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao called on Chinese firms operating in the United States to prioritize diversification and compliance, according to a statement from the ministry.

As tensions simmer between the world's largest economies, Wang's emphasis was on stabilizing economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States.

The Commerce Ministry also pledged its commitment to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms during this uncertain period.

