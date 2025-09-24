Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Timely State Bar Council Elections Amid Fake Degree Concerns

The Supreme Court has set a deadline of January 31, 2026, for state bar council elections, previously delayed for decades. The ongoing verification drive has exposed many fake law degrees, raising concerns. The Supreme Court has warned of consequences if elections are not conducted timely, potentially appointing a court commissioner for oversight.

Updated: 24-09-2025 20:09 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated that state bar council elections must occur by January 31, 2026, after significant delays spanning decades. This directive addresses concerns triggered by an ongoing verification drive that has uncovered numerous fake LLB certificates among advocates.

The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, criticized the postponement of elections due to certificate verification issues, emphasizing the necessity for timely elections within democratic legal institutions. The justices warned of appointing a court commissioner if bar councils fail to meet the election deadline.

The court was hearing pleas against Rule 32 of the Bar Council of India's regulations, which allows extension of council members' terms. Senior advocates urged the court for expedited hearings and election orders, while the BCI cited partial progress in certificate verification processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

