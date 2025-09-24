Delhi Court Imposes Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2018 rape of a 10-year-old girl. The sentence was issued under IPC Section 376 AB by Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Singh Rajawat.

Advocate Amit Dwivedi, representing the victim, argued against any leniency due to the brutality of the crime. The court agreed, describing the assault as barbaric, indicating that the convict lacked control over his sexual impulses.

The victim, now traumatized and forced to abandon her education, was awarded Rs 10 lakh as compensation. The judge stressed that the severe nature of the crime left no room for leniency in sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)