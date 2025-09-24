Left Menu

Delhi Court Imposes Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A Delhi court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in 2018. The judge emphasized the brutality and the lifelong trauma inflicted on the victim. The convict, charged under IPC Section 376 AB, received no leniency, and the victim was awarded Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Updated: 24-09-2025 20:34 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2018 rape of a 10-year-old girl. The sentence was issued under IPC Section 376 AB by Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Singh Rajawat.

Advocate Amit Dwivedi, representing the victim, argued against any leniency due to the brutality of the crime. The court agreed, describing the assault as barbaric, indicating that the convict lacked control over his sexual impulses.

The victim, now traumatized and forced to abandon her education, was awarded Rs 10 lakh as compensation. The judge stressed that the severe nature of the crime left no room for leniency in sentencing.

