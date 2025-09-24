Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Racket with Major Raid

In a significant operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has successfully disrupted an illegal arms and ammunition racket operating in the National Capital Region. Officials have traced the syndicate to a cartridge manufacturing factory in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, arresting three individuals involved.

The arrested suspects, Fazil, Jameer, and Illiyas, were found in possession of an arsenal that included two semi-automatic pistols and 210 live cartridges. The strategic police operation began after receiving intelligence about an illicit arms delivery planned near the Ghazipur flyover. The key suspect, Fazil, was captured on-site, leading to further raids.

Interrogations revealed Jameer sourced ammunition from Illiyas, who operated the clandestine manufacturing unit. A raid on Illiyas's premises unearthed a robust array of cartridge-making machinery and materials. Investigations continue as authorities delve into potential connections with organized crime entities within the Delhi-NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)