Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

In a shocking turn of events, a family argument in Odisha's Jajpur district ended in tragedy as a father allegedly murdered his son. The incident occurred in Bichhakhandi Sabarsahi village when Sambhu Nayak was killed following a domestic dispute.

The conflict reportedly escalated after Sambhu, who was inebriated, returned home, leading to a heated argument with his father, Kanthia Nayak. In a fit of fury, Kanthia reportedly took an axe and fatally attacked his 30-year-old son, leaving him dead at the scene.

Neighbors, alerted by cries from the household, intervened and prevented Kanthia from escaping. The police have since arrested him and launched an investigation to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)