Resolving Colonial-Era Land Dispute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

In a pivotal judgment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded a legal battle spanning over five decades regarding land in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The land, once under Portuguese rule, was at the center of a dispute that saw the Bombay High Court's decision upheld by Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh. The Court determined there was no estoppel against the government in its sovereign powers.

The appellants' grievances, based on colonial land grants, were deemed without legal foundation, marking the end of a prolonged legal struggle following the rescission of these grants by the state's collector in April 1974.

